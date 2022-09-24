All content creators and matchups for Ludwig’s Mogul Chessboxing Championship

Chess competitions are more popular than ever, and content creator boxing has taken, thanks to recent events putting the idea into a brighter spotlight. So why not combine both?

Ludwig is doing that with his new Mogul Chessboxing Championship, which will see 12 creators stepping into the ring to play Chess and box in quick succession until a winner is decided.

Chessboxing itself is a conglomerate of its two namesakes, pitting two combatants against each other in alternating rounds of Chess, typically Blitz, and boxing until one side wins either by checkmate or knockout. Typical Chess penalties and boxing decisions can also still come into play depending on how each round goes.

This event will further mix things up by bringing content creators from multiple fields together to participate, including Myth, Disguised Toast, Abroad in Japan, and boxbox. There will even be a Super Smash Bros. segment as an undercard to the undercards, befitting a tournament run by Ludwig.

With the date locked in for Dec. 11 at Galen Center in Los Angeles, competitors have already started preparing for their matches in their own ways. But just what matchups between creators will you end up seeing at the Mogul Chessboxing Championship?

All content creators and matchups featured in Ludwig’s Mogul Chessboxing Championship

The Mogul Chessboxing Championship is split into three subcategories—Smashboxing Undercards, Undercards, and the main event. Each will be held on Dec. 11 as part of the event and streamed live on Ludwig’s YouTube channel.

Specifics about the rules and if certain matches have different rules will be shared along with other details closer to the event, but here are the creators and their matchups.

Smashboxing Undercards

Fiction vs. Kalindi

Joshman vs. Spud

Undercards

Myth vs. Boy Boy

Disguised Toast vs. PointCrow

Abroad in Japan vs. Papaplatte

Stanz vs. boxbox

Sardoche vs. Toph

Main Event