All of the big Twitch streamers who plan to play WoW Classic

Some of the biggest streamers on Twitch are patiently waiting for the release of World of Warcraft Classic on Aug 27.

In addition to the usual suspects, like Zack “Asmongold” and Chance “Sodapoppin” Morris, a few other streamers you may not expect plan to test out Classic in four days.

Twitch streamer Timothy John “TimTheTatman” Betar said he and many others are taking a break from Fortnite in the wake of WoW. “When Classic comes out I’m grinding, bro,” TimTheTatman said.

Here’s the full list of notable Twitch streamers who plan on playing Classic on launch.