Star Wars Unlimited card game gets release date, Mace Windu legendary card revealed

The revival of trading card games continues with the upcoming launch of Star Wars Unlimited: Spark of the Rebellion. Showcasing iconic characters like Darth Vader, Leia, Tarkin, and Chewbacca, the new TCG taps into lore from all Star Wars sources, including video games and comics. To celebrate the official launch date of Star Wars Unlimited on March 8, Fantasy Flight Games dropped a trailer through IGN for Spark of the Rebellion on Oct. 5.

Slated to have over 250 cards contained in the set, numerous characters have been revealed, including a first look at Mace Windu Party Crasher.

Mace Windu Party Crasher | Image via Fantasy Flight Games/Star Wars

The devs for Star Wars Unlimited approached the TCG space much like devs from Disney Lorcana did, tapping into new ways to use resources while keeping players engaged during turns. Players draw two cards per turn to avoid top-decking scenarios while using Leaders as the foundation of a constructed deck.

Booster packs for Star Wars Unlimited will contain a variety of foil and frame treatments, ranging from Hyperspace and Showcase to at least one regular foil in each pack. And the TCG has been designed for Draft and Sealed gameplay, with Fantasy Flight Games even having a prerelease box as one of the many products.

Players can check out Star Wars Unlimited: Spark of the Rebellion when it releases next year on March 8.

