Star Wars Galaxy of Heroes event calendar: Solo rewards, date details

Multiple Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes Solo events go live daily, offering you a chance to earn rewards like new characters, upgrades, and more.

Solo events in Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes (SWGOH) feature a variety of playing experiences and rewards that enhance your collection. Several limited-time events are live daily, ranging in length from 24 hours to several days. The types of events can range from Marquee and Legendary, which offer new characters, to Galatic Challenges and Assault Battles. Solo events feature unique rewards, requirements to play, and play style.

All SWGOH Solo events for April 14 to 15: Rewards, start and end dates

There are 15 SWGOH Solo events slated to run or start during the 48 hours between April 14 and April 15. Nine are Marquee Events, offering a wide variety of Star Wars characters. Also featured is an Omega Battle, a Galactic Challenge, and a Resource Event.

SWGOH Solo Event Type of SWGOH Event End/Start Dates CT SWGOH Solo Event Rewards Battlefield: Naboo Four Special Marquee Event Ends on April 18 at 12pm At least 75 Gungan Phalanx Shards. Guaranteed Omicron, Omega, and Zeta Ability Materials. Battlefield: Naboo Three Special Marquee Event Ends on April 18 at 12pm At least 75 Gungan Boomadier Shards. Guaranteed Omicron, Omega, and Zeta Ability Materials. Battlefield: Naboo Two Special Marquee Event Ends on April 18 at 12pm At least 75 Captain Tarpals Shards. Guaranteed Omicron, Omega, and Zeta Ability Materials. Battlefield: Naboo One Special Marquee Event Ends on April 18 at 12pm At least 75 Boss Nass Shards. Guaranteed Omicron, Omega, and Zeta Ability Materials. Stories of Survival One Marquee Event Ends on April 29 at 12pm 50 Cal Kestis Shards, MK V Health Transmitter, MK V Health Reciever, MK V Health Holo-Array, Mk V Potency Transmitter, MK V Potency Reciever, MK V Potency Processor, MK V Potency Holo-Array, and Omega Ability Material. Stories of Survival Two Marquee Event Ends on April 29 at 12pm 50 Cere Junda Shards, MK V Health Transmitter, MK V Health Reciever, MK V Health Holo-Array, MK V Offense Reciever, MK V Offense Holo-Array, MK V Offense Data-Bus, MK V Offense Multiplexer, and Omega Ability Material. Stories of Survival Three Marquee Event Ends on April 29 at 12pm 50 Merrin Shards, MK V Health Transmitter, MK V Health Reciever, MK V Health Holo-Array, Mk V Potency Transmitter, MK V Potency Reciever, MK V Potency Processor, MK V Potency Holo-Array, and Omega Ability Material. Stories of Survival Four Marquee Event Ends on April 29 at 12pm 50 Tarfful Shards, MK V Defense Processor, two MK V Defense Holo-Array’s, MK V Defense Multiplexer, MK V Health Transmitter, MK V Health Reciever, MK V Health Processor, MK V Health Holo-Array, and Omega Ability Material. Stories of Survival Five Marquee Event Ends on April 29 at 12pm 50 Saw Gerrera, MK V Speed Transmitter, MK V Speed Reciever, MK V Speed Processor, MKV Speed Holo-Array, MK V Health Transmitter, MK V Health Reciever, MK V Health Processor, MK V Health Holo-Array, Omega Ability Material. Lothal: Rebels Galatic Challenge Ends April 15 at 3am Rewards based on Challenge Keycards earned from completed Feats. Rebels Advanced Training No ending Rewards are character Shards from factions and resources for new players to upgrade units in your collection. Clone Force 99 Special Event Ends May 2 at 2am 50 Hunter Shards, 50 Tech Shards, 50 Wrecker Shards, 50 Echo Shards, and 50 Omega Shards. Training Droid Smuggling Resource Event Ends April 15 at 5am Possible rewards include T4, T5, and T6 Training Droids. There are also various Ability Materials, eight MK V Arakyd Droid Caller Salvage, eight MK VI Chjiewab Hypo Syringe Salvage, and eight MK VIII Neuro-Saav Electrobinoculars Salvage. Rebel Roundup Assault Battle Starts on April 17 at 1am Possible rewards include Rebel SWGOH character Shards, Ship Ability Material, Ships, and Credits based on tier difficulty. Dathomir Omega Battle Start on April 17 at 2am Credits, seven MK I Ability Material, four MK II Ability Material, two MK III Ability Material, and one Omega Ability Material. Events and rewards data mined by SWGOH.GG and confirmed by Dot Esports.

Best SWGOH Solo events from April 14 to 15 to complete

The best way to collect new Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes characters is through Solo events like Marquee and Legendary.

Marquee Events running from April 14 included Shards for characters like Cal Kestis, Merrin, and Saw Gerrera. Dathomir is the location of the Omega Battle event, featuring Credits and Ability Materials as rewards. If you’re missing units from the Gungan faction, I also highly recommend playing through the Battlefield: Naboo Solo events.

