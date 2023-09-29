Star Wars fans are worried the Knights of the Old Republic remake is being scrapped

Star Wars fans have encountered some worrying developments regarding the planned Knights of the Old Republic remake, leading them to fear the game is being scrapped.

Originally released in 2003, the MMO is one of the most highly-regarded games to have spun out of the Star Wars franchise and, to this day, still enjoys a dedicated community—with the latest expansion to the story released in Feb. 2022.

Sony announced a remake of the fan-favorite title was in development in Sept. 2021, partnering with Aspyr, but has endured a tumultuous development cycle since. Saber Interactive was said to have taken over but, following wholesale changes to the Embracer Group, the situation is uncertain.

A thread on Reddit asking if the remake was canceled after the announcement trailer, published in Sept. 2021, had mysteriously been changed to a private video, leaving fans unable to watch it—and it wasn’t the only removal to take place.

Tweets from the original announcement of the game were abruptly deleted and, while a Sony blog post on the remake remains live at the time of writing, it doesn’t paint a pretty picture on the state of the game.

While it remains to be seen whether the fiercely-anticipated KOTOR remake has indeed been scrapped, fans are not optimistic on the matter with comments declaring “it’s never coming out” and they “never believed it was going to happen”.

Thankfully, Star Wars fans won’t be lost for games to play in the years ahead with several high-profile releases in development, including Ubisoft’s Star Wars Outlaws, Respawn’s unnamed Star Wars FPS, and Star Wars: Eclipse, which will be set in the High Republic era.

About the author