Creative Assembly is reportedly making Total War: Star Wars and 2 other Total War games

It’s been eight months since Creative Assembly released its latest RTS, Total War: Pharaoh. The studio is still silent about potential future releases, but a new leak sheds some light on one of them, reportedly set in the Star Wars universe.

A new report by DualShockers, published May 17, suggests the studio is making not one but three Total War games, with one being Total War: Star Wars. As exciting as it is, the report doesn’t contain any details about it or the remaining two of the mentioned titles, so we’ll have to wait for new details. According to the publication, this information comes via a “reliable” source, with the report claiming that “as of October 2023, Total War: Star Wars was reportedly the second of three new Total War games that are allegedly in the works at Creative Assembly.”

Without any confirmed information, we’re left with nothing to do but speculate. The news is slowly spreading over X, with fans giving mixed reactions so far. Some are excited and think a Star Wars real-time strategy game developed by Creative Assembly is a bullseye, while others feel it’s a terrible idea. “This could be the best Star Wars game of all time or most disappointing,” one fan wrote.

Creative Assembly has already brought Warhammer titles to life. Image via Creative Assembly

Nevertheless, the vast and open world of Star Wars has tons of potential for a Total War RTS. With so many different planets, galaxies, and factions, it sounds great on paper, but it might be tough to properly capture the essence of Star Wars in this genre.

The DualShockers report adds that there is no expected release date. Without knowing how far through development the reported Total War games are, it’s tough to make any sort of prediction. We’ve seen a game from the Total War franchise every year for the last decade with only one exception, so if Creative Assembly is indeed working on Total War: Star Wars, it could be out in the near future.

