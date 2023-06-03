Aspyr to offer compensation following bizarre Star Wars classic DLC cancellation

Unfortunately for Knights of the Old Republic fans on the Nintendo Switch platform, plans for the highly anticipated Restored Content DLC for the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II – The Sith Lords has been halted for good, Aspyr announced on June 3.

Initially launched to revamp the 2004 Knights of the Old Republic II – The Sith Lords title on PC, the Restored Content mod was a fan attempt to restore cut game content and deploy prominent technical fixes to complete and improve the experience. Too bad it isn’t coming to the Nintendo Switch, despite Aspyr’s word.

Update on the Restored Content DLC pic.twitter.com/P0TQtJsgRc — Aspyr (@AspyrMedia) June 3, 2023

While Aspyr didn’t share any reason behind its strange decision, it did announce a token of apology—a complementary video game key—for everyone who purchased the Knights of the Old Republic II – The Sith Lords before the announcement.

If you are eligible for the compensation, here’s the list of Star Wars titles you can pick from:

Knights of the Old Republic II – The Sith Lords on Steam

Knights of the Old Republic on Nintendo Switch

The Force Unleashed on Nintendo Switch

Republic Commando on Nintendo Switch

Episode I Racer on Nintendo Switch

Jedi Knight Jedi Academy on Nintendo Switch

Jedi Knight II Jedi Outcast on Nintendo Switch

You can get your complimentary key by visiting support.aspyr.com and submitting a request; make sure to keep the proof of purchase on Nintendo Switch handy.

Despite the freebie, players aren’t pleased at all; many are not even interested in the compensation and are demanding a full refund for the game’s purchase. And the requests aren’t really unfair.

Back in 2022, Asphr announced a Nintendo Switch port for the Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords—previously exclusive to the PC, the Xbox, and the mobile platform. To top it off, a remake of the much-loved Restored Content DLC was also announced for the port.

In fact, the mod was supposed to drop by the third quarter of 2022. Unfortunately, the assurance turned out to be untrue, as Aspyr went radio silent over the DLC’s production for months. Naturally, the community wasn’t happy with Aspyr’s close-lipped, unbothered attitude, and the latest announcement only fueled the existing resentment even further.

Kotor 2 was released unfinished in 2004. It wasn't acceptable then, and it isn't now.



Without the restored content, you're basically releasing an unfinished game with a broken promise to fix it. How is this any different to brand new games doing the same thing? — JThomas (@LJITimate) June 3, 2023

Without the Restored Content DLC, the Knights of the Old Republic II – The Sith Lords feels largely incomplete and close to unplayable on Nintendo Switch, with several lingering issues. Many players bought the Switch version solely because of Aspyr’s promise to release the mod, which explains the disappointment.

“That was the whole point of buying it again. Otherwise, I’d just stick to my OG Xbox copy,” one player said.

