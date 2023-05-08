The Veiled Hangar is an area located in Cere’s Base in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. It’s a hideout that can be found in the Narkis Desert on Jedha. It’s also home to a number of collectibles and treasures, two of which can be found in chests.

The first one contains the Lightsaber Cere Junda, which, as the name suggests, belonged to Jedi Master Cere Junda. The second one contains a Lightsaber Cosmetic Emitter that has a Scrapyard theme. Their Lightsaber Cere Junda is a personal favorite of mine, and in my opinion, is well worth the effort to find.

Finding these Survivor chests isn’t too difficult if you know where to look. If you want a little help along the way, though, you can find everything you need to know in this guide. It will help make the process a breeze.

All Veiled Hangar chests in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Chest #1

After completing the story mission where you play as Cere Junda, return to Cere’s Base on Jedha. Starting from the room containing the Mantis, turn left while facing it and head up the small rocky ramp. Turn right at the end to find the chest. Open it to find the Lightsaber Cere Junda. You can find the exact location on the map below.

Screenshot via Respawn

Chest #2

From the ramp leading back from the first chest, turn left while facing the Mantis and walk in that direction to find an elevator. Take it to reach a higher floor, then turn right as you walk out and take the first left to find the chest hidden in a dark room. Open it to find the Scrapyard-themed Lightsaber Cosmetic Emitter. If the step-by-step walkthrough sounds complicated, you can see the exact location on the map below.

Screenshot via Respawn

These are the only two chests in the Veiled Hangar. There are, however, another two that can be found in The Archive, another area within Cere’s Base. You can find the entry point to that area near the first chest.

If you haven’t gotten them, it’s worth doing it to avoid coming back.