The Archive is a large area located in Cere’s Base on Jedha in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. It has 11 collectibles scattered throughout it, two of which are chests containing Scrapyard-themed Lightsaber cosmetics. The first one contains a Lightsaber Cosmetic Grip, and the second one contains a Lightsaber Cosmetic Switch.

Like most chests, they can be difficult to find if you don’t know where to look. I learned that the hard way in my play-through, especially with the first chest. So, to make things easier for you, I have pointed out their exact locations on maps in this guide, along with a brief explanation of how to find them.

All The Archive chests in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Chest #1

Starting from The Archive Meditation Point, look up to see a floating platform. Grapple up, then while holding onto it, pan the camera around to face the Mediation Point you started from. Next to it, you should see a small gap on the second floor that’s within leap distance. Jump and dash through that gap to find yourself in another room containing the chest.

Before you try to open it, however, look for a square opening in the wall to find the contraption that’s locking it and use BD-1 to destroy that contraption. Then, simply open the chest to retrieve the Lightsaber Cosmetic Grip.

Screenshot via Respawn

Chest #2

Starting from The Archive Meditation Point, run forward into the open room, then turn right to face a red door, but rather than heading through it, turn right again to find a set of stairs leading to the second floor. Take them, then turn left to find another red door. Walk through that door, then turn left again to find a small gap. Make your way through it to find yourself in a new room with a gap in the middle and a green forcefield on the other idea. Leap over the gap and head through the green forcefield to find yourself in another room containing the treasure. Open it to retrieve the Lightsaber Cosmetic Switch.

Screenshot via Respawn

If you’ve followed the steps above, you’ll have found the two chests within The Archive and obtained both the Lightsaber Cosmetic Grip and Lightsaber Cosmetic Switch with the Scrapyard theme to refine your look.