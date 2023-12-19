Team up with Rocket League pros and earn rewards in Retals’ Carry Tax Invitational tournament

This article is sponsored by Repeat.gg. Sign up for free and get in on the Rocket League action here.

Think you’ve got what it takes to compete alongside Rocket League pros? Even if you’re not sure, Repeat.gg has you covered with the Retals Carry Tax Invitational. This unique tournament pairs six amateur players with six Rocket League professionals, offering a chance to team up for victory and earn cash bounties during matches.

Content creator Retals isn’t just hosting; he’s also one of the top pros you could play with. To join, participate in the Repeat Qualifiers on Repeat.gg. Get enough points during the qualifier series, and you could be one of the amateur stars in the CTI. The qualifiers are open now and run until Dec. 30.

In this tournament, it’s the amateurs who shine. Reach the main event of the Carry Tax Invitational, and you can win cash for completing specific actions in matches. You might even end up carrying the pros!

Bounty Amateur Reward Pro Tax Goal by Amateur $150 $50 Amateur Demo on Pro $300 $100 Save by Amateur $30 $10 Epic Save by Amateur $75 $25 Pro on Pro Demolition $0 $50

The “Pro Tax” is deducted from the amateur reward, reflecting the pros’ contribution in achieving these bounties. But there’s more: a special pro showmatch features all six creators in a three-on-three match with a $3,000 prize. Winning pros will share their earnings equally with their amateur duo—who’ll earn $500 without even playing!

If you miss the CTI Qualifiers, you still have a chance. Two lucky players will be randomly selected on the broadcast day to join the tournament alongside two pros.

PlayStation Christmas Cup featuring Rocket League

For those seeking a different challenge, the $1,000 PlayStation Christmas Cup on Repeat.gg might be perfect. Open to all platforms, it includes a random draw on Christmas Day where a lucky participant wins a PlayStation5. This tournament is live now and runs until Christmas Eve at 7pm CT.