Task Force Admiral Vol. One: American Carrier Battles is shaping up to be a naval wargamer’s dream

This article is written in partnership with MicroProse.

Want to command a WWII carrier group from within? That’s the exciting and slightly frightening premise behind Task Force Admiral Vol. One: American Carrier Battles, an upcoming naval RTS from famed sim publisher Microprose.

It plunges you into the heart of the post-Pearl Harbour Pacific theatre as a U.S. Fleet Commander, up against a formidable Japanese naval force. Switch from a top-down perspective to a full 3D view and watch each meticulously researched unit take to the air as you lead your carrier group to victory. Or not, because while battles are ripped right out of history, Task Force Admiral Vol. One’s AI will most certainly give you a run for your money. Pause the action if you need thinking time but if, in your folly, you’ve left your own carrier exposed, you’ll be facing a frantic, fearful rush to defend it before you meet a watery demise.

Every move and action has long-standing consequences. Image via MicroPose

There are definite shades of MicroProse’s own Carrier Command, which is one of the many reasons we’re hyped to get our hands on this game. Developer Drydock Dreams Game’s infectious passion is another; Task Force Admiral Vol. One exists because they were sick of waiting for someone else to make this game.

If you’ve got even the slightest interest in naval combat or WWII history, this new RTS absolutely needs to be on your radar.

Add Task Force Admiral vol.1: American Carrier Battles to your Steam Wishlist now.