Razer and Faker challenge you to ‘win it your way’ with launch of new collab mouse

Written in partnership with Razer.

There is no name in esports that’s more recognizable than Lee “Faker” Sang-Hyeok. With three League of Legends world championships, two MSI titles, and 10 LCK trophies under his belt, it’s safe to say that Faker truly is the GOAT, a master at his craft. And as with all masters, few things are more important than having the right tools for the job. That’s why Razer has just announced the release of its special DeathAdder V3 Pro Faker Edition alongside the DeathAdder V3.

As a collaboration between the world’s leading lifestyle brand for gamers and Faker himself, the DeathAdder V3 Pro Faker Edition displays a unique personalized design befitting of Faker’s greatness. This colorway addition to the beloved DeathAdder line of gaming mice is designed with the best performance in mind, including a 63g ultra-lightweight design, 30K Optical Sensor, and up to 90 hours of battery life. There is also an updated wired version available, guaranteed to get the fastest possible response times.

“We believe in creating the ultimate gaming peripherals that help esports athletes achieve victory,” said Flo Gutierrez, director of global esports for Razer. “The Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro Faker Edition celebrates our long-standing friendship with Faker since 2016, giving him a version of his own favorite mouse that has accompanied his legacy as an esports legend.”

Faker has been using a DeathAdder for most of his competitive League of Legends career. His seemingly endless list of titles and accolades all came to fruition with a Razer mouse in hand. With over 500 wins and 2,600 kills in the LCK and a cabinet filled to the brim with trophies, Faker is no stranger to winning with his favorite mouse.

“This is a special moment for me. I’ve always dreamed of having my own mouse and now I can share it with my family, friends, and fans,” Faker said. “I love the design and the performance is unparalleled.”

Now that Faker’s nearly seven-year-long friendship with Razer has culminated in the launch of his very own mouse, he’ll be hitting Summoner’s Rift to #WinItYourWay. Razer wishes to provide not only Faker but all gamers with the highest quality peripherals to unlock their peak potential. Whether you’re trying to climb to the pro leagues or just be the best player you can be, Razer is sure to help you #WinItYourWay.

Check out the new Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro Faker Edition or Razer DeathAdder V3