Play and win in Fortnite, Warzone, Rocket League, and PUBG PlayStation Challenger Cups with Repeat

Want to show off your gaming skills? The PlayStation Challenger Cups, organized by Repeat, are your chance to prove how good you are and cash in on your talents. Compete on Repeat in Fortnite, Warzone, Rocket League, and PUBG leaderboard tournaments and win a share of the $9,000 prize pool.

Repeat is a PlayStation-powered platform that lets console, PC, and mobile gamers compete in online global leaderboard tournaments. You can win real money and prizes just by connecting your game ID and playing as normal. Repeat will count your best 10 scores and if you’re in the top 40 percent of players on a leaderboard, you’ll get a prize. So what are you waiting for?

You can compete for the $9,000 prize pool in the PlayStation Challenger Cups from Feb. 23 to March 22, with signups starting on Feb. 20. The tournament formats are as follows:

But the fun doesn’t end with the PlayStation Challenger Cups. Sign up with Repeat and you can win money playing the games you love. It’s a whole new way of competing, one that fits around your life. There’s no hanging around waiting for teammates to turn up or missing out on tournaments because something has come up. And, best of all, it’s absolutely free.

With tournaments lasting from hours to weeks, Repeat regularly gives away hundreds of thousands of dollars in prizes, including cash and coins (redeemed in Repeat’s store). We’re not just talking about the top one percent, either. There are plenty of payouts on offer.

Want to maximize your chances by entering multiple tournaments? Go right ahead; all your results are tracked whether you’re playing morning, noon, or night. And Repeat watches for any cheaters, weeding them out to ensure you have a fair shot at winning. You don’t need any special software, just sign up, link your game ID, and get ready to compete on Repeat.