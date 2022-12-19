Online FPS WEB3WAR pays you for proving your skill

This article is sponsored by WEB3WAR. Play for free here.

Online gaming is quickly evolving thanks to blockchain technology, and WEB3WAR is an exciting example of how this can bring real value to gamers.

Currently in public beta and free to play, WEB3WAR is a fast-paced multiplayer shooter that rewards skillful players with tokens they can sell for real cash. Secured by the Zilliqa blockchain, WEB3WAR rewards players who play well with FPS tokens they can sell, trade, or use to buy cosmetic skins, seasonal content, and other in-game items.

WEB3WAR is a cross-platform, cross-progression FPS that offers smooth gameplay and high-skill mechanics along with a range of game modes and map designs. Players can customize their loadout before diving into battle, changing everything from their equipped weapon’s attachments to their melee weapon type and character appearance.

In WEB3WAR, the players with the best aim and fastest reflexes will rise to the top and earn currency and skins for their efforts.

Many free-to-play games are accused of being “pay-to-win,” a system where purchasing in-game items boosts performance and gives players an unfair advantage. WEB3WAR turns this concept on its head by creating a level playing field for everyone and rewarding the best players through a “Skill2Earn” system.

These tokens can be used to buy in-game skins or sold for real money. Instead of paying to win, you will be paid to play and for being better at the game. The better you play, the more you will earn.

Skins and other cosmetic items in WEB3WAR are truly owned by players, existing as tokenized assets (NFTs) on the Zilliqa blockchain. This means they can be sold out of game for real cash or even used in other games.

Everything you earn and unlock in WEB3WAR belongs to you and carries real value. You can use these rewards to spice up your loadout, buy seasonal content, purchase other games, or sell them for real money.

WEB3WAR features a number of game modes and both sandbox and ranked gameplay, with the latter offering a competitive environment to earn tokens for proving your skill in high-quality arenas designed for fast-paced, tactical combat.

In a standard game of WEB3WAR, players earn points for each enemy they kill. Once the match is finished, those players who performed best will receive the lion’s share of FPS tokens. That means that even if you’re on the losing team, you can still earn for being the best out of your teammates.

The game is currently available in public beta for Windows but will release on a range of other platforms in the future, including Mac and Linux. WEB3WAR will also be available on Zilliqa’s upcoming gaming console.

WEB3WAR is constantly releasing new maps, content, and gameplay updates during this beta phase, and this will continue after the official launch with the regular release of seasonal content that brings new weapon skins, maps, character models, and more.

Play the free WEB3WAR public beta now to get to grips with the game mechanics and give developers feedback as the beta progresses.

Learning the map layouts and gameplay now will give you the edge over other players for the official launch, putting you in the best position to prove your skill and earn FPS tokens.