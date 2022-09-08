Get $660 worth of games for $16 with Humble Bundle’s newest sale

This article is written in partnership with Humble Bundle.

After compiling nearly the entirety of the Resident Evil series together in one massive bundle, Humble is back with a new collection of titles that is sure to please 2K fans. With the upcoming launch of PGA Tour 2K23 on the horizon, as well as news of a Mafia sequel in the works, Humble and 2K games have worked together to gather over $660 worth of games and DLC in one package, for just $16, all while also helping support Covenant House’s mission to end youth homelessness.

As Humble says, “Blast aliens. Explore frontiers. Build dynasties!” The 2K Megahits bundle covers a wide range of bases and can be yours for $16. If you don’t want every game included, a “pay what you want” model is available with different tiers providing different games. The standout is likely Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe, but you can also get BioShock: The Collection and Mafia: Definitive Edition.

You can get the full bundle here, but here is the lineup of games included in each tier. Paying for higher tiers will grant you access to titles in the lower tiers:

Army Men RTS

Hidden & Dangerous 2: Courage Under Fire

Hidden & Dangerous: Action Pack

X-COM: Complete Pack (Retro Compilation)

CivCity: Rome

Duke Nukem Forever Collection

Railroad Tycoon 2 Platinum

Railroad Tycoon 3

Sid Meier’s Railroads!

The Golf Club 2019 featuring PGA Tour

WWE 2K Battlegrounds

WWE 2K Battlegrounds – Ultimate Brawlers Pass

BioShock: The Collection

Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe (Includes all DLC except for season pass two)

Mafia: Definitive Edition

PGA 2K21

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI

XCOM: Ultimate Collection (Includes XCOM 1, 2, Chimera Squad, and all DLC)

As with other Humble bundles, the 2K Megahits bundle has a pay what you want (PWYW) scale that allows you to pay as little or as much as you want and still receive games. While there is a minimum of $1, you can go well over the $16 price tag if you feel like donating more money to the Covenant House. You can learn more about the organization by visiting its website.