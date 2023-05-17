Clean up your skin with Garnier and your favorite streamers

Garnier will Clean Up Your Skin Game digitally by giving away 40 game skins with Taylor Morgan, JackBuzza, Fasffy and Phos.

This article is written in partnership with Garnier.

If there is anything gamers love, it’s the in-game drip of their characters. Fortnite has sprung up a cottage industry around skins and more and more games are starting to implement some form of cosmetic personality. Why look like a boring old default model when you can be John Wick, Batman, Superman, or even Shaggy? That’s why Garnier with the AHA+BHA Anti-Blemish Serum is teaming up with some of the biggest streamers in ANZ to promote its new Clean up your Skin Game campaign.

During two fun-filled streams each, Taylor Morgan, JackBuzza, Fasffy, and Phos will be giving away skins to five lucky winners. In order to win, all you have to do is impress them with your passion for your favourite skin in your favourite game.

In 25 words or less, you need to submit which game skin you want to win and why on Garnier’s dedicated giveaway page. If you know your skin is only seasonally available or not giftable directly, don’t worry—Garnier will still send you vouchers or in-game currencies so you can redeem the skin in your own time.

Here is the schedule for each streamer:

Streamer Steam One Date Stream Two Date Taylor Morgan May 22 @ 7:00 PM May 26 @ 7:00 PM JackBuzza May 27 @ 9:30 PM Jun 3 @ 9:30 PM Fasffy May 30 @ 7:00 PM June 6 @ 7:00 PM Phos June 2 @ 7:30 PM June 10 @ 9:00 PM All timeslots are in Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST)

Try your luck by signing up on garniercleanupyourskingame.com today! As long as your favourite game involves in-game skins, you can win a prize.

The Clean up your Skin Game campaign is sponsored by Garnier AHA+BHA Anti-Blemish Serum. Designed for people with oily, acne-prone skin, this serum visibly reduces blemishes and helps improve the appearance of skin by diminishing skin marks, giving you the confidence to level up your skin game IRL!

Find out more about the Garnier AHA+BHA Anti-Blemish Serum now.

Entry to the ‘Clean Up Your Skin Game’ giveaway is open to Australian residents over the age of 16 who have a valid email address. Promotion commences on May 15, 2023, and entries close on June 10, 2023.



About the author