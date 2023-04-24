4 streamer duos to lock heads in CoD DMZ for Prime Video’s Citadel

This article is written in partnership with Prime Video.

In celebration of the launch of Prime Video’s newest espionage series Citadel, eight popular Aussie streamers will compete in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 to determine who is the best spy duo around. For this Citadel: Spy Challenge, four male-female teams will recreate key moments from Citadel while participating in missions from COD’s DMZ game mode.

The duos will be as follows:

Starting April 28, 2023, these teams will play two games each over two weeks to prove their teamwork skills. A custom Citadel-themed leaderboard will showcase the top duo based on their mission performance and compatibility with each other. As well as gaming prowess, their acting abilities will be put to the test as they attempt to recontextualize events from the series within CoD’s maps.

Premiering on Prime Video on April 28, Citadel will take viewers through a new-age spy story that tests the strength of its two protagonist’s relationship. Set in the future, the agency “Citadel” has fallen to the evil operative of “Manticore.” Two elite agents, Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) have had their memories wiped after narrowly escaping the destruction of Citadel. Unaware of their espionage past, the two have spent the last eight years building separate new lives, until a connection from their past (Stanley Tucci) comes seeking their expertise in stopping Manticore.

Featuring a star-studded cast and coming from the visionary minds of Joe and Anthony Russo, producers of The Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, Citadel will take viewers on a journey across the globe as Mason and Nadia rediscover their past and fight for their future.

Call of Duty Warzone 2.0’s DMZ mode is all about completing missions and escaping alive. With the four Australian streamer duos known for their big personalities and gaming tactics, it will be interesting to see who is most likely to match Mason and Nadia’s skillset in the gaming world.

The leaderboard for the challenge will be updated after each stream finishes on

https://citadelspychallenge.com/

Check out the schedule of the Citadel: Spy Challenge streams below.

Team Stream one schedule Stream two schedule Crayator and Berticuss May 2 at 9pm AEST May 7 at 9pm AEST BazzaGazza and Nalopia April 29 at 2pm AEST May 6 at 2pm AEST Drewd0g and Kultzy April 28 at 7pm AEST May 5at 7pm AEST Joel Bergs and Taylor Morgan May 1 at 5pm AEST May 4 at 5pm AEST

Citadel: Spy Challenge starting April 28 thanks to Prime Video.

Start your 30-day free trial on Prime Video today.