What are the fastest cars in GTA online?

If you’re a fan of Grand Theft Auto: V and have not experienced its online mode, you have not enjoyed the full experience of the game.

GTA Online can be whatever you want it to be, from running and gunning every other player or NPC you encounter, playing in a dedicated roleplay server, or just chilling with your friends while you appreciate the beauty of San Andreas.

One thing is for sure, though: you will want to drive a fast car. Even if you don’t get in trouble with the police, other players may want to hunt you down eventually because it is GTA after all. Not to mention that having a fast car in your virtual garage means that you have a better shot in the game’s races you can partake.

Instead of just randomly trying to find a fast car in GTA Online, take a look at our list. We listed the fastest cars in the game including their class, price, and top speed. If you’re new to the game, you may have to commit a few robberies to have enough money to buy these cars, but it will be worth it.

The fastest cars in GTA Online