Top Crossplay games in 2022

Whether you play on Xbox, PlayStation, PC, or Switch, these are the best games that support full crossplay between platforms.

Over the last few years, multiplayer games have continued to grow and thrive within the gaming community, and while playing with friends who owned a certain game on different platforms was a challenge for years, it looks like crossplay features are starting to become the new norm for new releases.

Some games have only a limited version of this feature. Fall Guys, for example, only allows crossplay between PC and PlayStation, excluding Xbox and Switch, and Rust only supports crossplay between Xbox and PlayStation due to the fact that the PC version is on a different build. Some of the most popular and successful multiplayer games we’ve played in the last couple of years, as well as some of the most exciting releases for the coming year, however, allow full crossplay between all major platforms.

These are the best multiplayer games that allow crossplay in 2022.

Among Us

Image via Innersloth

Released in 2018, Among Us re-emerged in mid-2020 and gained a reputation as the perfect lockdown game. It became popular among creators, streamers, and other gamers all over the world.

Although its popularity has dwindled a little over the past few months, the game has received innumerable updates and now offers players the ability to play with friends regardless of what their platform of choice is. Among Us supports crossplay on every major platform, including PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo, as well as Android and iOS devices.

Apex Legends

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends was released in 2019. The launch of the game came as a surprise for most of the industry, and many started referring to it as the “Fortnite killer.” Over the years, Apex Legends has changed and grown into one of the most successful multiplayer games in the industry, and although it certainly didn’t kill Fortnite, Apex Legends has earned its spot at the top as one of the best battle royale games in history.

Being a game so heavily focused on team play, it seemed only logical for the game to have a crossplay feature. Apex Legends allows you to enable crossplay on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch. In some countries, Apex Legends‘ crossplay feature also works with the mobile version of the game.

Call of Duty: Warzone

Image via Infinity Ward

The significance of Call of Duty as one of the main pillars of the FPS genre is indisputable, and when Call of Duty: Warzone released in the midst of the pandemic caused by COVID-19 in 2020, Warzone became one of the most popular multiplayer games on offer.

Warzone is one of the few games from recent years that has offered a crossplay feature from the very beginning, which has allowed for better matchmaking and allows players to compete with friends regardless of their platform.

Call of Duty: Warzone‘s crossplay feature includes PlayStation, PC, and Xbox.

Fortnite

Image via Epic Games

It’s hardly necessary to mention Fortnite‘s relevance in 2022. This game has led the battle royale scene for the past few years and continues to do so as developers keep looking for new ways to incorporate popular culture into the world of Fortnite, often resulting in achieving a level of international media attention that few titles can equal.

In terms of crossplay features, Fortnite, like most other battle royale games, had a lot to gain by incorporating this feature. Fortnite allows crossplay between PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and Android. The only platforms this feature doesn’t apply to are iOS devices, due to the ongoing legal battle between Epic and Apple.

Minecraft

Image via Mojang Studios

Minecraft has managed to stay relevant for more than a decade—and it’s the king of crossplay. The game is available on 16 different platforms and offers fully-functional cross-play. Minecraft can run on almost any platform, and the game offers a level of creative freedom that is unparalleled, and which has seen all kinds of successful projects come to life, such as the recent Squid Game-inspired tournament, which saw 150 participants, of which many were top-tier streamers and content creators.

Minecraft can be played on any platform and offers the possibility to play with other players on any of the other platforms. The only condition, however, is that players need to be playing exactly the same version of Minecraft. And players need to own both the Bedrock edition as well as Java.

Dead by Daylight

Image via Behaviour Interactive

Dead By Daylight is a survival horror game that has stayed relevant since its initial release back in 2016. The fact that the developers have continued to support players with regular updates, new content, and new characters has heavily influenced its success, along with the great advantage of its crossplay feature. The developers have excelled in keeping the game alive by incorporating characters from well-known horror culture franchises such as A Nightmare on Elm Street, Saw, Evil Dead, Stranger Things, and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

Dead by Daylight is first and foremost a multiplayer game in which one player assumes the role of a killer and four others take part as survivors who need to escape the killer. Players can enjoy the game on Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and PC, and crossplay is available between all those platforms.

Rocket League

Image via Psyonix

Rocket League was released more than six years ago and has become and maintained its position as one of the top esports titles worldwide.

Apart from the unique experience it presents players, the developers behind Rocket League incorporated the ability to crossplay as a default feature, allowing players to compete regardless of whether they play on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, or Switch.

ARK: Survival Evolved

Image via Studio Wildcard

ARK: Survival Evolved stayed on Steam as an Early Access title for a really, really long time. Now, however, the game has become a staple of the survival genre.

With both single-player and multiplayer options, the game takes place in an open world where players can ride dinosaurs, craft weapons, and build bases. As a multiplayer experience, players can form tribes as well as share structures and tamed dinosaurs.

ARK: Survival Evolved does require powerful hardware, and crossplay works depending on which platform you own. While the game is available on every major platform, the crossplay feature won’t be available if you’re playing on a Switch or PlayStation console. Crossplay between PC and Xbox does work, however.

Destiny 2

Image via Bungie

This game was heavily hyped since the release of the previous installment of the franchise back in 2014. When Destiny 2 finally came out, players were glad to find out that among its many improvements from the prequel, it offered a crossplay feature that allowed players to play together regardless of the platform.

Beyond offering crossplay, this game had a feature that many games still don’t have: cross-progression. In other words, players could go from one platform to another without losing any game progress.

Destiny 2 supports crossplay and cross-progression between PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Stadia.

Spellbreak

Image via Proletariat

Spellbreak is a free-to-play battle royale that offers players a different take on the popular genre. Instead of relying on guns and other fire weapons, players in the game equip a magic glove that they can use to cast spells and protect themselves against other mages in the game.

When the game was first released, it was only available on the Epic Games Store, but it’s now available both on Steam and on consoles. The crossplay feature also allows players to play together on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch. Just like Destiny 2, Spellbreak also supports cross-progression, allowing players to easily switch between one console and another without losing progress.