The 9 best VR games of 2021

These are the best VR games released over the past year.

From long-awaited sequels such as Lone Echo II to The Climb 2, this year’s consumer VR games have brought fans hours of entertainment and some unique titles in a myriad of different genres.

VR games are still in their infancy compared to the legacy next-gen consoles are bringing to the table. But the VR ecosystem has been steadily growing for the past few years, offering a level of immersive gameplay that brings narratives to a whole new level.

This has been a year in which fans have seen VR remakes of classic games such as Resident Evil 4, intertwined with new creative concepts such as A Township Tale and the unending legacy of VR classics such as Beat Saber.

These are the best VR games released in 2021.

Mare

Mare is a third-person adventure and puzzle game in which players explore the strange lands of Mare, where they will find themselves enveloped in a mystery-solving adventure with their companion. Players get to explore an eight-chapter narrative as they guide their companion AI through strange landscapes and look for hidden artifacts to unlock the secrets of Mare.

Mare is available now on the Oculus store.

The Climb 2

The much-awaited sequel to The Climb was bound to make this list. The Climb 2, like its predecessor, is a love letter to climbing and allows players to explore a whole new set of thrilling maps with incredible views.

In the game, players can explore caves, climb city skyscrapers, and find shortcuts to the summit. Together with the possibility to compete with friends and make it to the top of the leaderboard, The Climb 2 allows you to feel the rush of climbing without ropes and reaching new heights in every map.

The Climb 2 was released in March 2021 and is now available on the Oculus store.

Hyper Dash

Hyper Dash is a VR multiplayer team-based shooter with several game modes such as Deathmatch, Playload, and Control Point. Players need to make smart use of dashing, sprinting, and rail grinding to move through the arena. The game has dedicated servers as well as an offline mode with bots and voice chat.

Hyper Dash is available on Oculus, Steam, and Viveport.

A Township Tale

A Township Tale is a VR open-world RPG in which players can band together with friends to explore a world filled with mines, sanctuaries, and secrets.

Players can claim different roles in the town, such as warriors, blacksmiths, or crafters. Every role has its advantages and plays an important part in how players level up as they explore caves, loot treasures, and defeat monsters.

A Township Tale was released in July 2021 and is available on the Oculus store.

Lone Echo II

Lone Echo II is the sequel to the 2017 VR adventure game Lone Echo, developed by Ready at Dawn and published by Oculus Studios.

Lone Echo II‘s gameplay features zero-gravity locomotion that involves players pushing objects and using wrist thrusters and boosters to enhance mobility. Puzzle-solving and holographic maps are only some of the features the game offers, alongside players having access to scanning tools and other interactable world objects.

Lone Echo II is available on the Oculus store.

I Expect You To Die 2

I Expect You To Die 2 is yet another sequel 2021 gave VR fans. It was released by Schell Games and has strong references to classic spy franchises such as James Bond. In the game, players take on the role of a field agent having to complete missions, solve puzzles, and escape from bad situations using a variety of objects that can be found around the world.

Just like its predecessor, players in I Expect You To Die 2 will experience six new missions and fight against an evil organization with plans for world domination.

I Expect You To Die 2 is available on PSVR and Oculus Quest.

Demeo

Demeo is one of the best multiplayer VR games we saw this year. Surviving dungeons infested with monsters, completing quests, and looting treasures are only some of the features that will immerse players in this classic fantasy RPG tabletop experience.

The game allows up to four players, and each player can assume a different role, such as the eagle-eyed hunter, mystical sorcerer, or the deadly assassin.

Demeo was released in May 2021 and is now on the Oculus store.

Resident Evil 4

The Resident Evil 4 VR remake we got this year is an absolute must-have for VR and horror fans alike. Players assume the role of special agent Leon S. Kennedy on a mission to rescue the U.S. President’s daughter, who has been kidnapped by a cult. Exploring the world of Resident Evil, facing challenging enemies, and uncovering secrets reach a new level in this VR remake as players get the chance to relive one of the most defining titles in survival horror.

The VR version of this game features immersive environments, stunning graphics, and new interactions with the character—which is, of course, adapted to be entirely in first-person.

Resident Evil 4 is available as an Oculus Quest 2 exclusive.