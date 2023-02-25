5 most hilarious AI Presidents gaming memes

There’s a meme format currently sending gamers in stitches. And the main players? Popular political figures. Usually, the meme revolves around Donald Trump and Joe Biden getting into heated gaming arguments, with other political figures sometimes getting thrown into the mix with them.

These memes use a voice synthesis AI to produce eerily accurate voices of current and former presidents. The technology, if you think about it, can be pretty scary because it can be used in sinister ways.

All of that power—and all they did was make memes about the presidents being Discord clowns and playing video games with each other.

With all of that out of the way, here are five of the most hilarious AI Presidents gaming memes.

Best AI Biden and Trump gaming memes

Joe Biden and Donald Trump meet in Overwatch

If you’re wondering what would happen if Trump ran into Biden in an Overwatch lobby during a ranked game, here you go.

Biden teaches Obama how to play Genji

presidential overwatch debate (episode 3)



welcome @BarackObama to my cinematic universe pic.twitter.com/zi4VVcx5e6 — Vortex (@voretecks) February 20, 2023

Obama enters Twitter User voretecks’ cinematic universe and shows people his Genji skills. As well as his meowing skills. Which Trump probably didn’t want to see.

Presidential Zomboys play Origins in Black Ops III

Everyone who was worried about AI voice leading to serious harmful outcomes…let me open your eyes to a different outcome pic.twitter.com/07iLF0OZTK — Halite (@halite_hunter) February 19, 2023

Quite a long one, but it’s pretty funny seeing these four banter around. You can most likely recognize a couple glimpses of you and your friends while you watch this video.

Make sure to stick around for the tutorial-watching part. It’s a classic.

Biden and Trump finishes their best of three in competitive Pokémon

trump and biden finish their best of 3 in competitive pokemon pic.twitter.com/SAyTa3NDjD — 99kai (@n9kai) February 21, 2023

Biden and Trump continue to bicker around and continue their best-of-three competitive Pokémon set, which ends as hilariously as the first one.

Joe Rogan can’t stop talking about Destiny rabbit holes

Whether you’re a big Destiny lore buff or not, the banter between Rogan, Biden, and Trump is as funny as it gets.