Rainbow Six Quarantine gameplay video reportedly leaked online

As the long wait to see what Rainbow Six Quarantine will offer is reaching its end, more leaks seemingly have been posted online. A user shared a short footage video from the game, and another posted a screenshot earlier today.

Although the video is very short, it shows much information such as the user interface, several characters, a weapon, some elements of gameplay, and a specific game mode.

The video features a player in the shoes of Vigil in a squad with Lion and Tachanka, all operators from Rainbow Six Siege. They’re in a map called workshop, and Vigil shoots a sack filled of parasites. It’s unclear what it is, but it could be an element making enemies spawn or spread a sort of virus if not destroyed.

But there’s more. Another internet user has reportedly shared a leaked screenshot of the game on the license’s subreddit. Although it gives some hints on what the game will offer, the image isn’t very clear. It shows another character from Rainbow Six Siege, Lion, during an escort game mode.

According to those images, it looks like Ubisoft’s next game will be very similar to Rainbow Six Siege with agents adapted to the game and similar loadouts. In particular, they’ll likely keep their unique gadgets, but they might be adjusted to fit in the PvE game.

Some days ago, a leak revealed that the next game of the Rainbow Six license’s real name was in reality Rainbow Six Parasite, showing internal discussions where the developer used it. But Ubisoft then told the leak was false, and the name was only used in internal discussions without being linked to the game’s official name, which is Rainbow Six Quarantine.

Initially scheduled to be released in 2020, Rainbow Six Quarantine was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its release is now expected for this year, but Ubisoft has yet to reveal a release window.

If those leaks turn out to be verified, it could hint at a beta test being available very soon, though.