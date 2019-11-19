Wild Area Weather Symbols Explained in Pokémon Sword and Shield

The Wild Area is an integral part of Pokémon Sword and Shield as it houses many of the creatures that you can find in the game.

The massive area is split into several subsections, with each having its own adverse weather throughout the course of the day that rapidly changes the type of Pokemon you can encounter in each area.

If you don’t know what the symbols mean on the map know when trying to find say, Riolu in a Snowstorm in Giant’s Cap then how do you know when to head to that location to try and find it?

With that in mind, we have bought together all the symbols in the game to tell you what Game Freak. What they all mean.