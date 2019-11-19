Where to find Riolu and Lucario’s Location in Pokémon Sword and Shield

Riolu and Lucario are two of the most popular Pokémon ever made and both thankfully return in Sword and Shield for trainers to find and battle alongside.

The aura wielders, however, are incredibly difficult to find. They appear only in the Wild Area (Giant’s Cap) in a certain section of it, and only during Snowstorms.

If it’s not a Snowstorm in the area, it will not spawn at all, so be sure to either wait until the weather changes in the subsection or come back another day or time to have a shot at seeing it.

Riolu also has a five percent chance of appearing and Lucario is a Pokémon that spawns occasionally as one of the ultra-powered Pokémon around the area.

You can, of course, evolve a Riolu into a Lucario if you manage to capture one. To evolve it, you need to max out Riolu’s happiness and level it up during the day to turn it into a Lucario.

Other than Giant’s Cap, the only other place to get these two Pokemon are through Max Raid Battles held across the area. These too, however, are incredibly hard to find and are equally, if not rarer, then catching the Pokémon themselves.