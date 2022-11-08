The cat stood up: Sprigatito’s evolution revealed in new Pokémon Scarlet and Violet leaks

The next Pokémon Scarlet and Violet starter is seeing the spotlight shift onto its stage. New leaks today have revealed Sprigatito’s middle stage evolution, and these leaks have finally put to rest what exactly the strange wand-like object that was shown months ago was.

Floragato is the Grass Cat Pokémon and uses a yo-yo-style item to help it in battle. Who knows what kind of tricks this mischievous-looking feline will get up to with that kind of theme—perhaps being based on the Cat’s Cradle yo-yo trick itself.

Unfortunately for the majority of Pokémon fans, this does also confirm that the cat stands up, giving us yet another instance where a majority of the starters will be bipedal rather than switching up the formula. Something could change with the final evolution, but it is pretty clear that all three starters have some form of stage presence and will have unique styles to go with that theme.

We have likewise seen the full evolutionary line for Fuecoco, which does not stay bipedal, though Quaxly appears to be the odd duck out and will be the final of the three to get its time to shine during leak season.

