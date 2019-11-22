Pokémon Sword and Shield servers are down for maintenance—when will they go back up?

Pokémon Sword and Shield’s online servers are undergoing emergency maintenance since late last night for unknown reasons, leaving a lot of players without the option to trade pokémon and play with friends for several hours now.

To those that have been playing the game since launch, the maintenance should come as no surprise. The game is incredibly buggy and laggy at the best of the times, with players being kicked out of Max Raid Battles and trades even when there is nothing wrong with their connections.

So, when exactly are the servers planned to go live again?

As this is an emergency maintenance, it’s hard to tell when they will go live since the problem is still ongoing. Considering the issue has been going for five hours at the time of writing with no end in sight, we imagine the game won’t be fixed until at least the early hours of the morning in the Americas.

But it could take days for it to be fixed, in theory. There’s no telling what caused such a big issue, but Nintendo and Game Freak probably won’t let the servers go live until they absolutely have fixed whatever was causing people problems in the first place.

As such, our advice to anyone affected by this issue is to just sit tight and wait. Game Freak has plans to also do some further maintenance on the titles’ servers on Nov. 26 for a few hours, so the servers will be down then too.

To keep track of the servers statuses, as well as updates from the Game Freak team to know when servers will be live again, be sure to use Nintendo’s support website to keep track of everything going on.