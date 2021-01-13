Pokémon Go’s February Community Day to feature Roselia

Ahead of the Machop Community Day on Jan. 16, Niantic revealed today that Roselia will be featured in Pokémon Go February Community Day.
The Grass/Poison type will be appearing more frequently on Feb. 7 and will gain two special moves if evolved before the end of the event.
Roselia evolves into a strong Grass-type, Roserade, that has a lot of competitive potential already. With this Community Day, if you manage to evolve Roselia, your reward will be a Roserade that knows Bullet Seed and the Fire-type variation of Weather Ball.
Shiny Roselia will be popping up for lucky players during the event, Budew will hatch from 2km Eggs, and if you take a snapshot during the event you might get a special surprise. Event-exclusive Timed Research will be available throughout the day and will reward players with Sinnoh Stones to help evolve Roselia.
A Community Day ticket will also be available in the in-game shop for $1 that will unlock a Special Research story titled “Stop and Smell the Roselia.” But players who purchase the Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto ticket before Feb. 3 will get the Roselia event Special Research for free.
During the event, players will get 25-percent Hatch Distance for Eggs placed in Incubators and Incense will last for three hours instead of the usual one-hour duration.