Pokémon Go player was so bored watching Manchester United he did a raid instead

A Pokémon Go player was spotted doing a raid at Old Trafford midway through a Manchester United match—showing boredom among fans in attendance has hit new heights.

It’s not been a great season for Manchester United, who sit rock-bottom of their Champions League group and are already five points adrift in the battle for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Fans in attendance at Old Trafford on Nov. 11 will certainly have hoped for a morale-boosting victory against minnows Luton Town, yet the result was a scrappy 1-0 win for Erik Ten Hag’s side and certainly did not ease the pressure he is facing.

Perhaps the most damning indictment of United’s woeful performances this season is the fact that one fan turned to Pokémon Go during the match, with a raid providing more excitement than what could be witnessed on the pitch.

Man United are so boring that a fan started playing Pokemon GO mid game pic.twitter.com/EibIiIyOOH — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) November 11, 2023

Rather than watching his side labor to a win against a side who has spent many, many millions less assembling their squad, the fan opted to tackle Garchomp in a raid—and to be fair, I can’t say I blame him.

Turning to Pokémon Go was the best choice in this situation because the usual alternate source of entertainment rather than watching Manchester United is to watch paint dry, though that couldn’t be done in this situation as I’m sure security would have had something to say if you tried bringing in a tin.

Hopefully, the player had more luck tackling Garchomp than United had in their biggest tests this season, as it’s fair to say that defeats to the likes of Copenhagen, Galatasaray, and Crystal Palace are not the equivalent of coming up short against a legendary Pokémon. Instead, it’s a bit like entering a battle with a Mewtwo and losing to a Pidgey or a Caterpie.