Latest Pokémon News: Scarlet and Violet players slam Tera animations as fans speculate Ash’s Gen IX starter

A fresh new week kicked off today, and an interesting spread of Pokémon news came along with it. So, let’s hoist the sails and navigate the ocean of content, starting with quite a storm.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet blasted the Terastallization animation, claiming it takes far too long from start to finish, which has proven to be costly in Tera Raids considering they have a limit.

On a similar note, frustrated fans came to the conclusion that auctions in the Porto Marinada marketplace are nothing more than an elaborate scam when you crunch the numbers. I knew there was something fishy going on with those pesky auctioneers!

In other news, fans of the anime are speculating which Generation IX starter Pokémon Ash will choose in the upcoming season as he continues his adventures after becoming the best trainer in the world, and they think they’ve narrowed it down to one!

Terastallization is way too long (like its name)

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players agreed that Terastallization animations, while visually delightful, take too long to complete and are annoying, especially in raids, where time is of the essence.

In fact, they find them so insufferable, they’re calling on Nintendo and Game Freak to remove the cutscene from Tera Raids altogether. Add that to the list of things they want fixed about raids!

It would be less of an issue if the raids weren’t an out-of-sync mess, but since they are, it’s not particularly fun to watch them, only to see the clock has ticked down, and five moves have somehow played out already.

Porto Marinada is full of swindlers!

If you’re one of the many trainers who duck down to the Porto Marinada marketplace to bid on Bottle Caps and Gold Bottle Caps that pop up in the auctions from time to time, think again!

Fans have done the math, and they’ve come to the conclusion the prices they sell for are a scam.

For example, the auction for Two Gold Bottle Caps starts at 100,000 PokéDollars, which seems like a good deal since each one is worth about 120,000 PokéDollars (or six regular Bottle Caps, which can be purchased at Delibird Presents for 20,000 PokéDollars). But the winning bid can end up as high as 535,000 PokéDollars—more than double what they’re worth.

The same can be said for berries, vitamins, and more. Sure, being able to get them all in one place, and in one large bundle, is convenient, but it seems like the cost of convenience is a bit extreme.

I choose you (or you, or maybe even you)

The 25th season of the iconic Pokémon anime is wrapping up this month, and that means the next one, which is based on content from Pokémon Scarlet and Violet and the Generation IX Pokémon within, is set to kick off.

Like previous seasons, Ash is expected to choose one of the three starters from the game, and there’s been a bit of a discussion as to whether he’ll be drawn to Fuecoco, Quaxly, or Sprigatito.

Some are convinced it’ll be Fuecoco, since the Fire-type crocodile already appeared in Team Rocket’s Paldea Expeditions, but others are leaning towards Quaxly due to its placement on an ad.

I saw this pic…and Quaxly is here but no Sprigatito and Fuecoco…so I guess, Ash will get Quaxly (maybe lol) 🥹🫶🫶🫶🫶🫶🫶🫶 pic.twitter.com/eBP2TYGtGJ — Gwen (@Uruhiyo1) December 2, 2022

And that just about sums up all the news from today! It’ll be interesting to see whether the people’s opinions on Scarlet and Violet Terastallization animations and auctions will be heard and whether Ash does end up choosing Quaxly.

We might even know more as soon as this week, depending on how things pan out.