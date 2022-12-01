Hungry Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players can grab sandwich ingredients with new code

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet developer Game Freak has released a code that players can use to get more sandwich ingredients.

Players who enter the code HAJ1ME0R1G1NAL in Scarlet and Violet’s Mystery Gift feature will be able to receive several sandwich ingredients as part of a crossover promotion with a Japanese YouTube series, according to Serebii. The list includes 10 peanut butter, 10 prosciutto, 10 hamburger, 10 cream cheese, 10 noodles, and 10 rice. All of these ingredients can be used in-game to create sandwiches while hosting a picnic with your Pokémon. The code is active now and will work until Jan. 31 at 8:59am CT.

To redeem the code, pull up the menu anywhere in-game and make sure you’re connected to the internet. Choose Poké Portal, then Mystery Gift. Once the Mystery Gift options appear, select “Get with Code/Password.” Make sure you enter the code exactly as it appears or you won’t receive the ingredients. Once you’ve entered it correctly, the ingredients will be added to your inventory after a short animation. While none of these ingredients are new or particularly rare, it’s easier to get them through the code than trying to hunt them down in Paldea.

Players have been using picnics and sandwich-making mainly as a way to hunt for Shiny Pokémon and generate eggs from their party Pokémon. Certain ingredients make it easier to find Shiny Pokémon and picnics are the only way to obtain eggs in Scarlet and Violet, making the picnic mechanic a very important one.