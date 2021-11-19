There are plenty of Pokémon to catch in the newly released Pokémon remakes Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. These consist of species available in the original games and a ton of new additions from other regions that are made available during the post-game phase.

If you’re a true Pokémon master you’ll be looking to catch them all and like the original games, some of these legendary species are hidden away in places you may not look. One of these Pokémon is the Fire / Steel-type legendary Heatran.

Heatran was introduced in the original Pokémon Diamond and Pearl games and can be found in the wild. Despite being a gen-four legendary, you’re not going to encounter this Pokémon simply by progressing through the campaign. But you can find it after you’ve worked through the main game.

How to get Heatran in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl

Screengrab via The Pokémon Company

Heatran can be found in Stark Mountain which can be located on Route 227. First, you’ll have to head into Stark Mountain and complete Buck’s quest inside. Once you’ve completed this quest, head back to the Survival Area and visit the house next door to the Pokémon Center. Speak to the old man within and then head back to Stark Mountain.

If you revisit the location where you picked up the Magma Stone during your questing with Buck then you’ll see Heatran there ready to battle. Like all legendary encounters, you’ll want to save before attempting to take on the legendary species.

Accessing Stark Mountain is something that can only be done post-game so you’ll likely have a ton of adventuring to do before you are ready for this encounter.