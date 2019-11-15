How to fly using the Flying Taxi in Pokémon Sword and Shield

Pokémon Sword and Shield kept the trend Sun and Moon started by keeping HM moves out of the game, which means you’ll need to use other means of transportation aside from the traditional Fly and Surf.

But this time, instead of handing you an item you have to use to call a Pokémon to you, flying from town to town, or even to the Wild Area markers, is just a few taps away thanks to the Corviknight Flying Taxi service.

Right after getting through the introduction of the game and stepping into the first stadium to receive your jersey and sign up for the Gym Challenge, you’ll be approached and told you can now access the Flying Taxi. This unlocks the ability to fly back to any town or area that has a marker in the Wild Area you’ve visited in the past.

All you need to do to access the taxi is open your menu and select Town Map. Once it’s open, you’ll see areas you can travel to marked in blue and they’ll have a little wing symbol above them, while the places you have yet to travel to are grayed out.

Screengrab via Nintendo

Simply select one of the blue squares and you should be given a prompt to use the Flying Taxi to travel back to that area. You can even see a preview of what notable shops or buildings are in those towns if you’re looking for something specific and forgot where it is.

This is the earliest the ability to fly from town to town has ever been unlocked in a Pokémon game and it makes backtracking simple, which is a big help if you’re working to complete your Pokédex. It was likely given to trainers this early because the Wild Area is such an integral part of the game, so traveling back to it is key for an optimal experience.

There are no level locks or specific regulations that will stop you from using the taxi. Just hop into your Town Map and start traveling across the Galar Region.