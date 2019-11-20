How to find Kanto Meowth and Evolve it into Persian in Pokémon Sword and Shield

If you are looking to complete the Galar Pokédex in Pokemon Sword and Shield, you will need to grab yourself a regular Persian that seems to be nowhere in sight.

That is because the Pokémon is only available through trades in-game, as it does not appear in the overworld due to the presence of Galar Meowth and Purrserker. So first, you will need to grab a Kanto Meowth before you can go on your quest to get its evolution.

The only way to get a Kanto Meowth that can evolve into a Persian is through an in-game NPC Trade with a little boy in the first gym in Turffield.

This is the only Kanto Meowth that can evolve into a Persian as the Special Gigantamax Meowth you get through Mystery Gift cannot evolve. Its also worth noting that if you try to breed this Meowth to get more Meowths, the only thing that will hatch from the Egg’s are Galar Meowths, so this is the only one you get.

Then, to evolve it into Persian, just level it up to Level 28 as normal and it’ll evolve, striking one more Pokémonoff of the Pokédex.