How to change Rotom Bike outfit colors in Pokémon Sword and Shield

If you’ve been playing a lot of Pokémon Sword and Shield recently, there’s a chance you might have grown tired of wearing the same color uniform when riding your bike.

To change the color of your uniform, you should head to the man in white outside the Day Care Center in the Wild Area. There, he’ll offer you a host of different options to choose from.

What you need to do is pick the makeover option from the menu that pops up when talking to him. Through this, you’ll be able to change the color of your riding attire.

The color will be determined on the type of Pokémon that’s first in your party. So if you have a Drednaw, for instance, your costume can be either Blue (Water-type) or Brown (Rock-type).

After choosing the type, your costume will be changed on the spot and you’ll be free to drive around in your new threads.