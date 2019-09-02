Everything you need to know about Pokémon Center London

Pokémon Center London is quickly approaching and there’s a lot to digest before fans in the U.K. can explore what’s on offer.

Here’s everything you need to know about the store when you make your next trip to London, as long as you’re around during the store’s limited run.

What?

Pokémon Center London will be a pop-up store that will be available in London for a limited-time to celebrate the release of the Pokémon Sword and Shield games on Nintendo Switch.

The store will sell exclusive Pokémon merchandise and goodies that will only be available at the store.

Where?

The store will be located in Westfield London at Ariel Way, Shepherd’s Bush, London, W12 7GF in the U.K. The store will be fully accessible to guests and an elevator will be available for travel between floors for those who need extra assistance.

When?

The store won’t be around forever, however. It’ll only be open from Oct. 18 to Nov. 15, the day that Sword and Shield come out.

The store’s opening hours are as follows: