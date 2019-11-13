Can the EXP Share be turned off in Pokémon Sword and Shield?

The release of Pokémon Sword and Shield is quickly approaching and that means players are preparing to explore the Galar region.

The EXP Share allows players to level up their entire team by using just one Pokémon in battle. Without the device, only Pokémon who have appeared on the battlefield throughout the battle will gain experience points. But with the EXP Share, all Pokémon will earn a chunk of experience from the safety of their Poké Balls. Pokémon who have appeared on the battlefield will earn additional points for participating in the player’s victory, however.

In previous generations, players could turn off the device by venturing into their bag and selecting the item. An option would then pop up prompting the user to turn off the EXP Share. This allowed players to concentrate their efforts onto one Pokémon on their team at a time to prolong their training.

Unfortunately for fans of this method, the EXP Share can’t be turned off in Pokémon Sword and Shield. This is, in part, because the item won’t actually be an item at all—EXP Share won’t appear as an item in the game but as an automatic mechanic, similar to the Pokémon: Let’s Go series.

But not all hope is lost for those who prefer switch-training. Players will be able to access the PC box from anywhere, including the Wild Area. This will allow players to put the Pokémon they don’t want automatically leveling up into the PC system, where they won’t be able to earn experience. But this method requires players to have one-Pokémon teams at any given time, so make sure not to get caught out by other trainers looking to battle.