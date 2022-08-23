A new Pokémon Go Safari Zone is coming to Goyang, South Korea

Players in South Korea will have their own in-person event before the year ends.

Taking place just after the Finale event in Pokémon Go, Niantic has snuck in at least one more in-person activity before the end of the year. Those who reside in South Korea will be able to partake in the festivities next month.

The Pokémon Go Safari Zone is heading to Ilsan Lake Park in Goyang, South Korea from Sept. 23 to 25. Standard tickets are available for ₩16000 (roughly $12), and early access tickets will cost ₩24000 (roughly $18). Standard tickets grant access to the event from 12pm local time, and those with early access will be granted admission at 9am local time.

Like other Safari events, there will be a pool of Pokémon that players can catch. Those Pokémon are listed below and those marked with an asterisk can appear Shiny.

Pikachu wearing a Safari Hat*

Caterpie*

Dratini*

Unown A, G, N, O and Y*

Wurmple*

Ralts*

Surskit

Sableye*

Lileep*

Feebas*

Luvdisc*

Bidoof*

Plant Cloak Burmy*

Combee*

Carnivine

Pidove*

Cottonee*

Blue Flower Flabébé

Spritzee*

Stufful*

Special event bonuses include some exclusive Special and Field Research, three additional Special Trades, half Stardust for trades, four-hour Lure Modules, and Incense that lasts for eight hours (not including Daily Adventure Incense).

It is unclear if this will be the last Safari Zone event of the year. There were several other Safari Zones throughout the year, but those were the result of postponed events from 2020. No other information from Niantic has been released about Safari Zone events for the rest of the year.

Those who are not in the South Korea area can still look forward to a fun Pokémon Go Fest: Finale event that will take place globally and still has tickets up for purchase until the event goes live on Aug. 27 from 10am to 6pm local time.