This Payday 3 clip showcases everything that’s wrong with the game

The launch of Payday 3 was rough, especially on the matchmaking side. It was unavailable for an extensive period of time and that affected solo players too.

A Payday 3 player shared a clip from their game captioning it, “This game isn’t real.” In the video, you can see what looks like a Volvo casually ramming through the office’s textures. A few seconds after it’s gone, the player gets a matchmaking error that disconnects them from the game.

Do you know what the best part about that clip is? The player was in a solo lobby. It was them along with three bots completing the heist and they got a matchmaking error.

Even in the open beta players questioned the idea of everything being server-based as it doesn’t make much sense. Players noted that the online-only mode is the reason servers were destroyed during the launch. Some said they had to wait for around 10 minutes of matchmaking to get into a solo lobby.

It was bad to the point that the community has already started building an offline play mode for Payday 3 that would emulate a server. Maybe it will motivate Starbreeze Studios to make an offline mode itself.

According to the Payday 3 Twitter account, they are back to full force and matchmaking should be stable. At the time of writing, the concurrent player count is peaking at 66,000, and the upcoming weekend will be a real test for the servers.

About the author