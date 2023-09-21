Payday 3: Safe location in Under the Surphaze heist

Under the Surphaze has Payday 3 heisters infiltrating a pretentious modern art museum in Brooklyn after hours to swipe some paintings worth hundreds of thousands each. The heist is actually very straightforward, but locating the manager’s safe has proven to be so difficult some people have thought it was bugged.

Below, you’ll find a comprehensive breakdown of how to locate the safe in the Under the Surphaze heist.

Payday 3: How to find the safe in Under the Surphaze

This safe is the absolute epitome of hiding in plain sight. If you’ve accessed the computer in the manager’s office (the first step of the heist) to learn there is a safe, you’ve actually already found it, you just don’t know it.

While inside the manager’s office, turn around and look down. Just behind the desk, the wooden wall has a panel that slides out, revealing the safe within.

It’s so evil that it’s inspiring. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Sort of embarrassing, huh?

You don’t have to do anything special to move the wall panel, simply activate it. Starbreeze was just banking on the hope that players wouldn’t look down, and it worked. Oh boy, it worked.

Payday 3: Under the Surphaze flash drive location

This safe contains the flash drive needed to safely remove the legitimate Uma painting in Under the Surphaze—trying to remove it without using the flash drive will cause it burst into flames. Once you’ve found the safe, you don’t need to do anything else to acquire the flash drive. Simply crack the safe and loot it.

Payday 3: Under the Surphaze manager’s office location

Just in case haven’t found the manager’s office yet, this section will walk you through finding it, which should be a walk in the park with a little bit of guidance.

First, you’ll just need to gain access to the museum. There are plenty of ways to do this, but I think the easiest is by scaling the fire escapes from the street and entering in the window. Once inside, go to the second level, where all of the entrances to the different art galleries are. If you entered through the window, you will already be on this level.

From here, simply circle the open main area until you come to the wall between E4 and E5. This wall has two hallways, and both connect in the back where you will have access to the break room as well as the manager’s room.

Either door works. Screenshot by Dot Esports. I’d hate for my break room to be next to my manager’s office. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

