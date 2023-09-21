Payday 3: Red and blue keycard locations in Dirty Ice heist

Dirty Ice is a jewelry store heist in Payday 3 that is a step up in terms of difficulty from the rest of the introductory heists. During this heist, you’ll need to find two keycards if you want to open the vault or use finesse rather than just blasting your way through the heist.

This guide will walk you through exactly where to find the blue keycard and the red keycard in Dirty Ice. Both keycards will help you secure a larger reward at the end of the heist and avoid being exposed along the way.

Payday 3: Where to find the blue keycard in Dirty Ice

The blue keycard is the easiest of the two to find during Dirty Ice. In fact, it can be the very first thing you do during the heist.

The blue keycard is located on the belt of a guard patrolling the outside of the jewelry store. There are two guards, and the blue keycard will spawn on one of them.

Location one

Face the front of the jewelry store, and walk to the right. Go past the billboard with the bank advertisement, and you will see an alleyway. Follow that alleyway and turn left, where you will see a locked gate just past some crates.

This is a restricted area, and just past the gate, a guard will be patrolling back and forth. This guard should have the blue keycard on the back of his belt. If he does not, it means that the keycard spawned on the other outdoor guard.

Location two

From the front of the jewelry store, walk to the right until you see the first bank advertisement billboard you saw in location one. This time, go down the ramp on the left of the billboard. At the bottom of the ramp, there is a locked gate and a guard behind it. This guard might have the blue keycard—if he does not, it spawned in location one.

How to get the blue keycard using stealth in Dirty Ice

You have the option to kill either guard and steal the keycard, however, you do not have to. In fact, you can get the blue keycard without even putting on your mask.

No matter which guards the blue keycard spawned on, all you have to do is let them spot you trespassing so they escort you out of the restricted section. While they are escorting you, they will turn their back, and you will have ample time to steal the blue keycard from their belt.

How to use the blue keycard in Dirty Ice

The blue keycard is used to unlock the security camera room in the basement. In this room, there will be one guard that you must disable, and doing so will cause the security cameras to no longer be a threat in Dirty Ice.

To gain entry to the basement, you’ll need to input a four-digit code at the basement door. The code is found either:

On the whiteboard in the break room

in the break room On the employee of the month plaque in the main shop

in the main shop On the open ledger in the VIP showroom

The computer in the manager’s office will tell you which of these three locations holds the proper code, and it is different each time.

Payday 3: Where to find the red keycard in Dirty Ice

This keycard requires a little bit more progression of the heist than the other. The red keycard is in the basement of the jewelry store on the table next to the safe.

The basement is reached via the restricted hallway, or through either of the QR code doors outside in the alley. Regardless of which entrance you take, you will have to input the proper four-digit code to unlock the basement door. Conversely, if your cover has been blown, you can use a lock cutter to bypass the need for a code.

How to get the red keycard using stealth in Dirty Ice

To reach this card without being seen, you’ll need to access the manager’s computer in her office, which will tell you the location of the four-digit code needed to unlock the basement. Make your way to either the employee of the month photo, the Wi-Fi password, or the ledger in the VIP showroom—the computer will tell you which one you need to unlock the basement.

Once you have the code, sneak your way to the basement door, and input the correct four digits. Inside the basement, there is one security camera and one guard that you’ll have to avoid or take down.

How to use the red keycard in Dirty Ice

The red keycard is required for opening the vault in Dirty Ice. The vault is located in the hallway across the hall from the manager’s office. Next to the computer on the manager’s desk is a red button. This red button must be pressed at the same time that the red keycard is scanned at the door to the vault to open it.

You can either coordinate this with another player or force a hostage to press the button in the office while you quickly return to the vault to scan the red keycard.

