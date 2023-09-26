Payday 3 players have this secret weapon to thank for aiding their heists

Payday 3 introduced sliding to the game, which can be used for both stealth and offense. You can slide everywhere, through dead bodies, downstairs, and even upstairs. Sliding is so all over the place that the community created a character who’s responsible for this mechanic.

In a video shared on Sept. 25, the creator introduces a floor waxer who just got a new job waxing floors in Payday 3. Every day he comes to work and sees how the heisters use the floors to slide and rob the place.

At first, he felt bad for helping the heisters but the more he worked there, the more he realized that guards and civilians didn’t even care that he was there. They couldn’t even move for the waxer to do his job. “I hope they rob this place for everything they can. I really do,” they said.

This floor waxer was so loved by the community that fans quickly agreed we needed him as a playable heister in the game.

Not only would he be fun to have on the team but the character could also have unique voice lines. Fans suggested lines like: “I’m waxing the floor near this camera!” or “Piece of shit drill interrupting me waxing the floor.”

Sliding was introduced to the game to assumingly nerf stealth hopping that dominated Payday 2. You could run, jump, and crouch to bunny hop around the place without alerting the guards.

Yet players seem to love sliding anyway. “This game is so much more realistic now that we aren’t rabbit robbers just bouncing around the map,” one player said. Sliding upstairs is probably not the most realistic thing, but props to the floor waxer either way.

