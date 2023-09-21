Payday 3 matchmaking not working: Why you can’t matchmake in Payday 3

You’ve just got your squad together for that long-anticipated bank robbery in Payday 3. But when it’s time to actually dive into a heist, your game can’t find a match. While this is a less-than-happy occasion (and probably has been the subject of a nightmare or two in the fan base), it’s not outside the realm of possibility.

The Payday 3 servers will put you in a matchmaking screen that will attempt to connect you and the rest of the squad into a game lobby, where you can select Favors, switch loadouts, and more. But the game may not always find that lobby, especially in times of high server strain or when the game is going through issues with its connection.

When Payday 3 can’t find a match, it’s usually due to problems on the side of developer Starbreeze, but that may not always be the case. Here’s what you need to know about this oddly specific (and highly annoying) error.

Why can’t Payday 3 find a match?

Payday 3‘s matchmaking system can experience issues due to player count or technical trouble on Starbreeze’s side. At launch, for instance, Payday 3 players couldn’t find matches at all, which left them stuck in the lobby forever. You’d still get the regular screen when trying to join a lobby, but the game wouldn’t take you anywhere.

At the time, developer Starbreeze confirmed this was due to an error that caused slow matchmaking, then said matchmaking was “still unavailable.” This means players were completely locked out of matches, though in our experience, we could still buy and customize weapons and masks (and we gave the O.G. mask a nice new coat of paint while we waited).

These hiccups are par for the course for highly anticipated releases like Payday 3 (which carved out the first spot among the top sellers on Steam worldwide). Of course, that doesn’t make them any less frustrating.

How to fix Payday 3 matchmaking error

The issue causing matchmaking errors in Payday 3 may not be on your side of the connection. If you can’t find a match in Payday 3, the best step is to search for official communications from the developer, including its official social media accounts or the official website. The Payday support page also displays warnings related to server issues—in the case of the launch issues, a disclaimer that the developer is investigating a cause for the slow matchmaking.

The support page is a good stopping point if you’d like to know if something is amiss. Screenshot via Starbreeze

Other heisters may also share their experiences on Reddit, and report-based websites such as Downdetector can potentially flag issues with Payday 2 and 3. Generally, this points to widespread issues on Starbreeze’s end, meaning there isn’t much you can do other than wait. This might also be due to unforeseen trouble on your platform, such as a Sony outage if you’re on PlayStation.

If the issue is on your side, however, it’s likely related to a problem with your connection. Detecting this can be trickier, and the first step is relaunching the game (a tried-and-true approach for a reason). You may have different authentication issues with your Nebula account, which is required to play the game.

In the realm of more mundane problems, switching your connection or restarting your router could also clear up any easy-to-diagnose issues. If worst comes to worst, you can also use Starbreeze’s official support website for more specialized support.

