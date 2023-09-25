Payday 3: How to get the vault codes in the No Rest for the Wicked heist

No Rest for the Wicked is the first heist of Payday 3, but that doesn’t mean it is the simplest. If players opt for a relatively stealthy approach to this early bank heist, they’ll need to finesse their way through several steps to get vault codes before they can steal the mountain of cash waiting to be claimed in the bank.

This heist, while ultimately straightforward, can certainly be tricky for newer Payday 3 players. This guide will walk you through exactly how to find the vault codes in No Rest for the Wicked, as well as what to do once you have them.

How to find the vault codes in No Rest for the Wicked

Unlocking the vault in No Rest for the Wicked has several steps. First off, players should know the vault codes are only needed for a stealthy approach—a loud approach will have heisters using thermite to burn through the floor above the vault. As such, every step needed to find the vault codes must be completed without breaking stealth, or else the option to unlock the vault using a code will no longer be available.

The vault codes themselves can be acquired by pushing a bank executive into the eye-scanner outside of the vault door, but you’ll first have to get the vault gate open to access the vault door.

How to open the gate in No Rest for the Wicked

Opening the vault gate is fairly straightforward. In the red keycard room where the vault’s security is disabled, you’ll also see a small Cable Controller on the wall. Activate the Cable Controller, and it will display a circular pattern that is either red, blue, white or red.

Green for go. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

All you have to do now is return to the vault gate and flip the switch that matches the color and pattern displayed on the Cable Controller. Remember, you must do this without being seen, so take your time getting back to the vault on the first floor. Not that it’s hard to remember, but be aware—the game won’t remind you which color was shown; you’ll have to retain it.

Wait, which color meant go again? Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Where to find an executive in No Rest for the Wicked

Once you’ve gotten through the gate, you’ll be tasked with finding a bank executive to bring to the eye scanner outside of the vault. You should have no trouble making it to the Manager’s Office on the first floor, which is just down the hall from the vault next to the IT/HelpDesk door.

Within the Manager’s Office, you’ll find a bank executive in a grey suit. Take him hostage and bring him to the vault, where shoving him into the eye scanner will cause the vault codes to be sent to the manager’s computer. You no longer need the executive, so it’s your decision what happens to him now.

By manager, do you mean executive? Screenshot by Dot Esports. They DID mean executive! Screenshot by Dot Esports. Good to know that glasses don’t get in the way of eye-scanners. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Find the vault codes on the manager’s computer

Now that the codes have been sent by pushing the bank executive into the eye-scanner, you’ll need to return to his computer on the first floor, which will now have a marker guiding you to it. Hack the computer and you will be given a set of vault codes. You will receive four different four-digit numbers, but only one of which will unlock the vault.

How to tell which vault code is correct in No Rest for the Wicked

This step is easy and only requires a bit of deductive reasoning. Return to the vault door and make sure your mask is on. Looking at the vault pin pad will automatically turn on your blacklight, which will mark the four numbers that are part of the correct vault code. Now you just need to input those four numbers in the correct order.

What a convoluted lock. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Good thing employees haven’t been washing their hands. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

All you have to do is look at which of the four possible codes displayed on the top left of your screen match the four numbers marked by the blacklight and then input them in the order displayed on your screen. Be aware there may be two codes that use the same four numbers, but inputting the wrong code one time won’t do any damage to the heist, you’ll just have to wait about 10 seconds before inputting the correct code.

Once you’ve entered the correct code, the vault in No Rest for the Wicked will unlock, and you’ll be ready to start looting.

