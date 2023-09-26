Payday 3: How to get the vault code in the Rock the Cradle heist

Stealing a crypto wallet may be your primary objective in the Payday 3 heist Rock the Cradle, but there is still a good old-fashioned vault full of cold hard cash that can be opened by inputting the correct vault code.

Because this vault is a secondary objective, you won’t be assisted by markers. Shade will still be offering advice, but you’re on your own when it comes to actually finding the rooms Shade suggests searching. As such, finding the vault code to open the vault in Rock the Cradle can be a little tricky. Don’t worry, we’ll be your guy in the chair for this one.

Payday 3: Vault code location in Rock the Cradle heist

The vault code can be found in the Accounting Office, which is reached by entering the VIP area and looking for the door on the right after crossing the dance floor.

Once you’re in the office, crack the safe, and inside you’ll find the vault code written out on a piece of paper. Unlike many other heists in Payday 3, there are not multiple codes. This vault code in the safe is the only one you need to gain access.

Seems likely that an accountant would know something. Screenshot by Dot Esports. That safe on the left has the vault code inside. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Never forget to write down those passwords in case you forget! Screenshot by Dot Esports.

While not necessary, you can trigger the vault code in a few different ways. You can either hack the computer in the manager’s office where the VIP pass is located (this displays an email stating that the code is located in the Accounting Office), or you can look at the vault door itself (which has a handwritten note containing the same information). Doing either of these things will cause Shade to suggest you search the Accounting Office.

Rock the Cradle vault location

Now you’ve got the code, all you need is a vault. Conveniently, it’s very close to where you found the vault code. From the staircase you first go down when entering the VIP area, you’ll see a maintenance door on the left. Lockpick this door, and once inside, unlock and enter the vault area door.

Go through that Maintenance door on the left. Screenshot by Dot Esports. It’s nice to only have one possible code to choose from. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Inside, you’ll see the pin pad where you must input the four-digit code that was found in the Accounting Office. The vault is full of cash that can be optionally stolen to increase your total payout in Rock the Cradle.

About the author