Payday 3: How to fix the Rock the Cradle VIP Room glitch

The Rock the Cradle heist is one of the first missions to be completed in Payday 3. It’s a fairly simple heist with multiple levels and approaches—but one glitch has been getting in the way of players, preventing progression and frustrating players to no end.

There have been a few issues with Payday 3’s release, and glitches are becoming another issue to add to the list. This particular glitch can halt you in your tracks, and make you throw your controller against a wall.

But it is fixable. It might require a few steps, but you can progress beyond this point after experiencing this issue.

What is the VIP Room glitch in the Rock the Cradle Heist in Payday 3?

These guys don’t even know what a VIP looks like. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In the Rock the Cradle heist, you have to access the VIP room which is located at the back of the club. This is usually a fairly simple thing to do, given you have the VIP room access card. The glitch seems to occur when a player already has the VIP card, but the guard won’t let you through.

If you haven’t acquired the VIP card, this isn’t a glitch. You’ll have to complete a certain amount of steps to get it.

Related Payday 3 players demanding offline solo mode amidst server issues

How to fix the VIP Room Glitch in the Rock the Cradle heist

Hack the guy on the left, not him. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You’ll notice that there are two guards by the VIP Room door. The one that refuses to let you in has a blue keycard in his back pocket.

This keycard is your ticket to getting inside the VIP room. You’ll need to distract the guard on the left side of the door to be able to steal the other guard’s card. I did this by using the “Glitch Protocol” ability under the “Hacker” skill line.

Once you’ve hacked the left guard’s radio, he’ll try to fix it. This will give you enough time to steal the keycard from the other guard’s pocket. Scan the card and you’ll be able to get through.

The only other way is to restart your heist—which is by far the most annoying option. Sometimes it takes a couple of restarts as well, but after I snatched the blue keycard, I could proceed as planned.

About the author