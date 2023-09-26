Payday 3 devs want to add more stealth-based challenges

Payday 3 has several benefits for stealthy players, including more weapon XP and skill progression for sneakier completions. The downside, though, is the playstyle offers fewer challenges to complete compared to louder runs—but Starbreeze wants to change that, according to a broadcast from today.

In today’s update stream, senior game designer Miodrag “Mio” Kovačević said the Infamy level should serve as a reflection of your total account experience but admitted stealth challenges are a bit lacking in number compared to objectives for louder playstyles.

Payday 3‘s Infamy should show how much of the game a player is familiar with, according to Kovačević. Higher-level players are bound to be more comfortable switching tactics at a whim or be more knowledgeable about the maps and strategies, so if you have someone level 100 in your lobby, you’ll know they’ve completed a variety of heists in multiple difficulties, strategies, and weapons.

Because of that purpose, the team expects stealth players to dive into heists guns blazing and loud players to sneak their way around the heist. “We do feel that there are not enough stealth challenges even with that in mind,” Kovačević said, “so we will be looking into adding more challenges for stealth players so they can progress further.”

Despite the possible addition of new challenges, however, the Infamy level will continue to represent a holistic assessment of the game’s multiple moving parts. Even though stealth heisters can go a bit further before having to do loud runs, they will still eventually have to experience loud heists.

The team is still looking into adding more stealth-based challenges, so this idea is still on paper for the time being. That’s not the only possible changes to make players earn more Infamy, though: developers want to improve the presentation of challenges, and the team could even tweak the progression systems altogether in the future by adding more ways to earn Infamy. This process will take a bit of time, though.

