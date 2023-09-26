Payday 3 devs deploy maintenance periods to curb server, matchmaking issues

Payday 3 developers have scheduled server maintenance ahead of this weekend, with several periods slotted in across all major time zones.

“In order to improve server and matchmaking stability, we will make upgrades to the environment ahead of this weekend,” the devs wrote on Twitter on Sept. 26. “In order to perform these upgrades, the service will be offline between 8am and 11am CEST Tuesday and Friday.”

This major maintenance announcement comes in the wake of Payday 3‘s recent launch, which was met with heavy criticism and poor performance. The game has suffered, and seemingly still does, from significant connectivity and networking issues that have primarily prevented players from experiencing the game.

The periods are scheduled for the following times in other regions:

CST — 2pm, 5pm

BST — 7am, 10am

EDT — 2am, 5am

PDT — 11pm, 2am

A few days ago, the CEO of Payday developers Starbreeze, apologized on Twitter for the game’s rocky launch. He vowed to players that Payday 3 would be fixed and running smoothly as soon as possible.

At the time of writing, Payday 3 has peaked at a mere 35 thousand concurrent players in the last 24 hours. This is barely half the game’s all-time peak on its launch weekend.

Payday 2, however, has had a higher peak of 39 thousand concurrent players. Remember, Payday 2 is over a decade old, and this discrepancy in counts may be foreshadowing the future of Payday 3 once all these issues are resolved.

With the previous title outperforming Starbreeze’s latest, it’s uncertain if the newly-scheduled maintenance can help redeem the game’s unimpressive launch.

If the rapidly decreasing player counts are anything to go by, the damage seems already done. But, seeing as there have been several redemption stories in gaming so far, nothing is impossible.

