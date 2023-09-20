Payday 3 Denuvo controversy, explained

Denuvo has been associated with Payday 3 but what exactly is it? Is it something we should want, or is it a feature that we could easily do without?

There are a ton of different features in Payday 3 that we aren’t made aware of, mainly because they’re intricate pieces of software that change the title for the better, help with performance, and other as important things. But Denuvo has caused a stir in the gaming scene, in multiple games. Fear not, we’ve got your explanation.

What is Denuvo used for in Payday 3?

Denuvo is the laser, you’re the hacker. Image via Starbreeze Studios

Denuvo is a program that games like Payday 3 use for anti-piracy. This means players can’t hack and distribute the game without Starbreeze’s permission. It’s also used as an anti-cheat, making it a hard time for hackers.

Several other games have used Denuvo, and usually, this leads to a collection of angry gamers banging on developers’ doors. Games like Monster Hunter have used Denuvo but later removed it due to backlash.

This is because it’s seen as an invasive program that has access to your PC’s files and is also viewed as a game-slowing addition. Players believe it slows down frame rates, ruining the experience in the process. Players in the modding community also believe its inclusion is a step back; especially because Payday 2 encouraged mods.

Is Payday 3 using Denuvo?

No, not anymore. Days before the Payday 3 early access release, the developers shared Denuvo was no longer going to be necessary to play. The brief three-line update on Sept. 16, only really said: “We want to inform you that Denuvo is no longer in PAYDAY 3.”

This addition and subtraction of Denuvo seems to be happening for multiple titles. Developers from TEKKEN 8 have decided to not feature Denuvo due to backlash, and it seems Starbreeze is following the same line of reasoning.

this EULA is probably simply a copy/paste of TEKKEN7 or something (I'm not a registered this but sure).

Anyway, I’ve no plans to introduce Denuvo or anything else in TEKKEN8, so stop your tedious allergic reactions to every single thing & sit quietly (sit the hell down). https://t.co/oT1Wj9VTpd — Katsuhiro Harada (@Harada_TEKKEN) August 7, 2023

Now, your Payday 3 game should be running as smoothly as possible, and the opportunity to mod is still as alive as it once was in Payday 2 back in the day.

