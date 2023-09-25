Payday 3: Blue keycard location in Gold & Sharke heist

Gold & Sharke is one of the most difficult heists to complete without breaking stealth in Payday 3, and if you want to find the blue keycard in this heist, you’ll have to do just that. This keycard is already notoriously difficult to find—so much so that some players questioned whether it even exists. Good news—it does. Bad news—finding it is a trip.

Read on to learn exactly where and how you can find the blue keycard in Gold & Sharke.

Payday 3: Spawn locations for the blue keycard in Gold & Sharke

There are two possible places that the blue keycard can spawn in this heist, and neither one is user-friendly. The blue keycard will either be on the belt of the bank manager, who can be found patrolling the second floor of the bank—or it will be on the desk of a corner office on the second floor.

Sounds simple enough, right? We thought so too at first. The second floor is an off-limits area, and reaching it without being spotted is significantly harder than most off-limits areas in other heists. To top it off, if the blue keycard spawns on the bank manager rather than the office, you can only acquire it if stealth has been maintained.

If the blue keycard spawned in the corner office instead of the manager’s belt, it can be acquired even if stealth is broken. There is no way to know where it spawned until you reach the second floor, however, so you would be completely rolling the dice and risking losing the blue keycard if you storm your way up to the second floor.

Payday 3: How to get the blue keycard in Gold & Sharke

To reach the second floor without breaking stealth, you’ll need the red keycard to unlock the gate that blocks off the staircase. The red keycard is found inside the assistant manager’s office—more specifically, inside one of the 16 drawers in the assistant manager’s office.

This door leads to the assistant manager. Screenshot by Dot Esports Take a right afterwards. Screenshot by Dot Esports he’sright behind me, isn’t he? Screenshot by Dot Esports

All you have to do is open all 16 drawers in the office without being seen while the assistant manager is right behind you. Simple, right? In all honesty, it sort of is. You’ll obviously have to be very careful, but civilians in Payday 3 are extremely oblivious, and so long as you’re cautious you should be able to search the drawers for as long as it takes to find the red keycard.

Once you have the red keycard, you’ll need to unlock the gate to the second floor and search for the blue keycard without being seen. You’re looking for the manager in the black suit, who patrols the entire second floor and realistically could be anywhere. I personally have found luck by waiting on the staircase for the manager to walk by. You may be there for a moment, but he’ll come.

Is that…is that…? Screenshot by Dot Esports It is! Screenshot by Dot Esports The natural light in here is unmatched. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If the manager passes you and he isn’t wearing the blue keycard on his belt, that means it has spawned in the corner office. You’ll have to sneak past several security cameras and guards to reach it. Godspeed.

Payday 3: Where to use the blue keycard in Gold & Sharke

In many Payday 3 heists, you’ll get the opportunity to use the blue keycard to disable security cameras fairly early on. Unfortunately, this is not the case in Gold & Sharke, where you’ll need to be past the first vault door before you find the blue keycard room.

Complete all the second floor objectives to get the four possible codes, and then determine the correct one by using your blacklight on the pin pad. Passed the first vault door in the room with the lasers, you’ll see the blue keycard room on the right, and you can finally shut off those damn security cameras.

I was beginning to lose hope. Screenshot by Dot Esports FINALLY. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Interestingly, the manager’s office on the second floor is also unlocked on either side with the blue keycard; while it is a nice place to pop into while avoiding security guards, it doesn’t get you any closer to disabling the security cameras in Gold & Sharke. If you’re trying to fully complete the heist with stealth, you’ll also need to return here later as a final step for opening the vault.

About the author