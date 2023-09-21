Is Payday 3 on Xbox Game Pass?

Payday 3 released on Sept. 21 after entering early access on Sept. 18. Xbox Game Pass hosts provides games to millions of subscribers on both PC and console, so naturally, people are wondering if they’re able to play Payday 3 as part of that subscription service.

For all your Game Pass info on if you can play Payday 3 on the subscription service and when that becomes available to you, read on.

Can you play Payday 3 on Game Pass?

Microsoft loyalists rejoice—Payday 3 is available day one on Xbox Game Pass. This means that if you have Game Pass, you can play Payday 3 starting on Sept. 21 at no additional cost. The game will be available for Game Pass subscribers playing on an either Xbox Series X, Series S, or PC—so you will need to have a next gen console to play Payday 3 on Game Pass.

Don’t mind if I do. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Is Game Pass Cloud Gaming available for Payday 3?

Game Pass’ Cloud Gaming is also available from day one (Sept. 21) for Payday 3, meaning you can play the game without having to download it. The download itself is extremely reasonable compared to most 2023 titles—less than 50gb. Still, some players may be pushing their SSD to the absolute limit, or simple may be eager to jump into a heist without having to wait for the download to complete.

Cloud Gaming saves progress automatically in a way that is transferable should you later decide to download the game, so you don’t have to worry about potentially regretting it later if you decide to stream the game rather than download it. That said, I personally don’t recommend Cloud Gaming for Payday 3, as I have always found Cloud Gaming and online play to not get along very well.

Payday 3 is centered entirely on online play, and players may experience unwanted lag if they are simultaneously streaming the game and connecting to the game’s online servers. Even so, there is absolutely no harm in testing it out for yourself.

